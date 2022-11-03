In Coimbatore Blast Case, Docs On 'Jihad' & Radicalisation Found At Deceased Mubin's House

In a big development in the Coimbatore car blast case, Republic TV has accessed incriminating documents that were allegedly recovered from the house of one of the accused named Jamesha Mubin, who also died in the blast. Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case and commenced its probe on October 30. Earlier, bomb-making materials were also recovered from Mubin’s house.

The documents recovered from Jamesha Mubin’s residence talk about “Jihad”. Following the investigation, papers and slates were found which have the words like Youth, Jihad, Kaafir and Muslims written in Urdu. Apart from this, a slate has also been recovered, which carries a threat of 'uprooting anyone' who makes a certain religious slight.

BJP targets DMK for appeasement politics

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai while exclusively speaking to Republic TV said, “I was clear from day one that the police is trying to hide something big behind this which was earlier being considered as a mere cylinder blast.” Notably, Annamalai was the first person to call the incident a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'. He also claimed that the blast in the city was a terror attack with an ISIS link.

Further targeting the ruling DMK for its appeasement politics, the state BJP chief said, “It is very unfortunate that incidents like this are occurring in the state of Tamil Nadu. This was a well-oiled conspiracy. A lot of warning incidents are occurring in the last four-five months, however, everything was brushed under the carpet by the authorities in the name of sensitive information. We all know that DMK believes in appeasement politics.”

Coimbatore car blast case

Days after the Coimbatore police was investigating the matter, National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case following the Tamil Nadu government's order. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu police arrested five people in connection with the Coimbatore cylinder blast case based on the accessed CCTV footage. The five apprehended accused have been identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail and Mohammed Anas Ismail.

As per the accessed CCTV footage, five people including deceased Jamesha Mubin were seen carrying a gunny bag from Mubin's residence on the day of the blast. It was also suggested that Feroz Ismail, who was seen in the CCTV footage, is an alleged ISIS sympathiser. He was deported from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020.

Notably, the other four suspects were also suspected to be ISIS backers. Notably, the city police on October 25 invoked sections of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the five arrested accused after over 50 kg of explosives were seized from the residence of Mubin. Following this, the electronic devices of all the accused were sent for forensic examination, which later disclosed that Ismail had browsed for "how to make a bomb".