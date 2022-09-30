In a fresh twist on Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh pulled out of the Congress presidential race less than 24 hours after he announced his candidature. While Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot initially emerged as the favourite for the party's top post because he is a loyalist of the Gandhi family, he made a U-turn on Thursday following his inability to prevent a majority of the Rajasthan MLAs from boycotting a CLP meeting. Digvijaya Singh, who collected the nomination forms a day earlier told the media that he would now be a proposer for Mallikarjun Kharge- the new frontrunner for the Congress president's election.

Digvijaya Singh remarked, "I have worked for Congress all my life till now and will continue doing so. I don't compromise on 3 things. I don't compromise standing for the Dalit, tribals and poor. Second, I don't compromise with those who disturb communal harmony. I will continue fighting against them. Third, I won't compromise on my commitment towards the Nehru-Gandhi family and haven't done so till now."

"Kharge Ji is my leader, he is senior to me. I went to his house yesterday and told him that if you are filing the (nomination) form, I won't fight. He told me that he does not have such an intention. Then, I learnt from the media that he is a candidate. So, I met him today morning. I told him that I am with you totally if you are filing the form. You are a senior leader and among the most respected leaders of the party. I can't even think of contesting an election against you. But now he intends to fill the (nomination) form, so I told him that I will be your proposer," he added.

Congress president election

While Sonia Gandhi was at the helm of affairs of Congress for 19 years which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, her son Rahul Gandhi replaced her in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, he announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019.

While this election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19 if there is more than one candidate in the fray. Though multiple Congress state units passed resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi for the party's top post, he refused to contest this time. Besides Kharge, Shashi Tharoor is also set to file his nomination shortly.