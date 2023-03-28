In Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal Lambasts PM Modi, Raises Adani Issue

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a no-holds-barred attack on the prime minister on Tuesday, levelling allegations of corruption against him in reference to the raging Adani issue.

"There is rampant loot by the Centre. They have looted more in seven years than what the Congress had looted in 75 years. The country is passing through difficult times. We are deeply worried about the situation," he charged, speaking on a resolution in the Delhi Assembly.

Stepping up attack on the prime minister, Kejriwal levelled allegations of corruption against PM Narendra Modi referring to businessman Gautam Adani.

The Delhi chief minister alleged, "PM is less educated and does not understand things properly. This is worrisome." The Assembly, dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), passed the resolution tabled by party MLA Sanjiv Jha demanding that a message be sent from the Assembly to Parliament for considering a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

It also sought that the Supreme Court expands the scope of a plea on electoral bonds to look into the possibility of money from Adani being "transferred" to the ruling party at the Centre through electoral bonds.

BJP legislators walked out of the House as AAP MLAs, one after the other, levelled allegations against the prime minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a press conference at the Assembly premises, alleged that the AAP MLAs were speaking the language of "Pakistan" during the debate on the resolution.

"The matter which could not be taken up by the Assembly was discussed against the rules. We will lodge a complaint against this at an appropriate forum," he said.

Earlier, the House was adjourned twice due to protests by BJP MLAs against the debate. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel gave a ruling asking the members participating in the debate not to name the prime minister.