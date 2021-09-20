After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi in his first political statement appealed to the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws. Sitting right next to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Channi spoke on several promises of the Punjab Government including waiver of power and water bills, law and order situation and added that he has an 18-point agenda for the betterment of the state.

'Punjab government stands with the farmers,' says Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab government stands with the farmers. We appeal to the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/v2rtzR15iV — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi meets Congress leaders

Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh on Monday.

Tweeting after taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, Channi posted a picture with Congress leaders and minister giving a special mention to Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat, and Navjot Singh Sidhu however there was no mention or presence of former CM Captain Amrinder Singh.

Charanjit Singh Channi- New Chief Minister of Punjab

Even before he had taken oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, controversy had erupted over Channi's Dalit identity. A Ramdasia Sikh, Charanjit Singh Channi was announced as a cabinet minister in Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh ministry on March 16, 2017, at the age of 47. He was the Minister of "Technical Education & Industrial Training" and is a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Constituency. Charanjit Singh Channi has also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly during the ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government.

Amarinder Singh's resignation

In a sudden yet expected move, Amrinder Singh submitted his resignation after months of turmoil with PPCC President Sidhu. Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Captain tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon".