In GHMC, 2-seat Congress Tells AIMIM To Ally With BJP; Calls Them 'ideologically Similar'

Even as the poor performance of Congress stretches into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, BJP has successfully presented itself as the main opposition force to the ruling TRS, Congress neta Tariq Anwar has slammed AIMIM. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said that the AIMIM should ally with BJP because they are 'ideologically similar', adding that BJP had already allied with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

हैदराबाद नगर निगम के परिणाम त्रिशंकु आए हैं।अकेले निगम बनाने में कोई सक्षम नहीं है।बेहतर तो यही होगा ओवैसी की MIM और BJP मिल कर निगम बनाए क्योंकि दोनों वैचारिक रूप से एक ही हैं।जब कश्मीर में महबूबा मुफ़्ती के साथ BJP सरकार बना सकती है तो MIM से साथ क्या परेशानी ?@INCIndia — Tariq Anwar (@itariqanwar) December 6, 2020

GHMC poll results

On Friday, the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 55 seats, a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls; in contrast, BJP won 48 wards, which is 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election.

Most importantly, the highlight of this election was that BJP surpassed AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party in the GHMC. AIMIM won the same number of wards (44) as the 2016 GHMC polls with a superior strike rate. On the other hand, the electoral woes for Congress continued after its candidates secured a victory from only two wards, the same as last time. In this election, TRS contested in all 150 wards, BJP in 149, Congress in 146, TDP in 106 and AIMIM in 51.

