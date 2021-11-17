In Goa, Delhi CM Kejriwal Makes 4 Promises To Auto & Taxi Drivers If AAP Wins Elections

Sounding the poll bugle in Goa, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced four guarantees for Auto/Taxi drivers in the state.

Addressing a gathering in the Poriem Assembly constituency of North Goa, Kejriwal stated that if AAP is voted to power in the state, his government will form a corporation that will be governed by the auto/taxi drivers. The annual fair and other policies will be decided by the drivers themselves. He also assured to compensate medical expenses of drivers in case of an accident and implement a faceless RTO service for their benefits.

Kejriwal's poll promises to auto/taxi drivers

A corporation will be formed for auto/taxi drivers. If a driver meets an accident, Govt will bear medical expenses Faceless RTO service In Supreme Court, AAP will challenge HC's order on meters

The Delhi CM also countered criticism over his promise of free electricity, asking why a common man can’t get 300 units of free power when ministers can have “3,000 units” of electricity-free every month.

“BJP and Congress say that is giving everything for free. I want to ask them when a minister can get 3,000 units of electricity free of cost every month, why cannot I give 300 units to the common man,” he said.

The AAP leader asserted that corruption will be wiped out in Goa if his party forms government in the state. He accused the BJP and Congress of entering into a deal to share power alternatively every five years in the coastal state. "Ten years ago, there was a setting between the Congress and BJP who shared power alternatively every five years."

The AAP, which is seeking to expand its national base has decided to contest all 40 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa.

(With inputs from agency)