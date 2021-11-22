In Gorakhpur, JP Nadda Slams Opposition's Vote Bank Politics, Praises Yogi Govt's Work

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda took a hit at the opposition on Monday. Nadda was addressing the party's Booth President Sammelan in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the event, was hailed by Nadda, who went on to champion the work done by the former for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing Booth President Sammelan in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/1BdmTw3DqO — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 22, 2021

BJP chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly at 12.15 p.m., Nadda offered prayers at Gorakshnath Temple. At 4.30 p.m., the BJP chief met and interacted with families from the Vantangiya community. Following that, Nadda is scheduled to reach Lucknow at 6.30 p.m. today.

BJP runs on cultural nationalism & democratic values: Nadda

As the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections approach, BJP National President JP Nadda reached Gorakhpur on Monday wherein he partook at the BJP's Booth President convention. While speaking at the convention, JP Nadda said, "The BJP runs on cultural nationalism and democratic values. We should be proud that we are part of a party that has democracy as its core."

While going on to target the functioning of the other parties in the state, BJP president JP Nadda lambasted their governance while maintaining that they (other parties) functioned on 'cultural nationalism' and 'vote bank' politics. On that, Nadda said, "Other parties run on the dynasty, we (BJP) have the ideology of 'Sabka Sath' (inclusion for all) and opposition parties only do politics for vote bank."

JP Nadda heaps the praise on UP CM

While at the BJP's Booth President Convention in Gorakhpur, JP Nadda hailed the governance of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. While elucidating on how the BJP ran on cultural nationalism, Nadda claimed that BJP members should be proud of the party as an ordinary worker from an ordinary family becomes the CM of the state.

While praising CM Yogi for his governance, BJP President Nadda emphasised how the BJP government had put in its best efforts for the development work of the state. Nadda added that CM Yogi was on the path of continuous development.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - Twitter/JP Nadda