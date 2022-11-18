In Gujarat, BJP Deploys Robot To Distribute Pamphlets & Raise Slogans; Take A Look

Ahead of the crucial Gujarat elections BJP has started using a robot for campaigning. Harshit Patel, Multi-Zone IT Cell Chief has created a robot that has unique features, leaving the voters intrigued.

As explained by the manufacturer of the humanoid, it distributes pamphlets to the public and helps in door-to-door campaigning. They have also added attached speakers with pre-recorded promotional slogans in order to promote BJP.

BJP MLA Pankaj Desai said, 'Harshit Patel, Multi-Zone IT Cell Chief has built this robot, it will campaign for us...it has a screen to show the work done by our party and speakers too. People have liked it and have emerged for public meetings'.

BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to retain Gujarat and has come up with a lot of promotional activities. Recently, BJP released a new melodious song for the poll campaign. It is composed by the renowned singer Ravi Kishan. The song is a Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap and is called 'Gujarat Ma Modi Che'. The song was released on November 18.

Taking to Twitter, the Bhojpuri actor shared the official poster of the song with the text 'Bhaiya Ho, Gujarat Ma Modi Che' with the party 'Lotus' symbol inside the state's map. The poster also had images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ravi Kishan, with the Statue of Unity seen in the background.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the campaign for the Gujarat assembly polls, holding various rallies during his three-day Gujarat visit starting tomorrow.

Elections in Gujarat are going to be held in two phases, December 1 and 5 to elect 182 members of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Votes will be counted and results will be declared on December 8.