In Gujarat, Delhi CM Kejriwal Tells AAP's Surat Winners They're BJP's Only Challengers

After Aadmi Party (AAP) made inroads in Gujarat politics by winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took part in a roadshow to celebrate his party's electoral success. While addressing AAP's newly elected corporators in Surat, the Delhi Chief Minister slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they are not doing great work and there are a lot of issues.

Arvind Kejriwal in Surat

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Why has BJP been governing here for the last 25 years? It's not as if they're doing great. There are a lot of issues. Different parties come to power in states across the country but only one party is governing here."

Elated over the party's success in the Surat municipal polls, CM Kejriwal on Thursday had said that the AAP is the only party that is challenging the saffron party in the country. Branding the AAP's success as the beginning of new politics in the state of Gujarat, he said, "The Congress is being wiped off from everywhere, you must have heard about the municipal election results in Surat. Congress secured zero seats."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "AAP is the only party to challenge the BJP across the nation. Pointing towards the election results, he said that the BJP grabbed 93 out of the 120 seats in Surat, while Congress and other parties did not win any seats, the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, a day before the roadshow, AAP claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's security cover was downgraded and 4 out of 6 commandoes in the cordon were removed. However, the Delhi Police PRO quashed all claims of Kejriwal's "Z-Plus" security cut. The Home Ministry also denied all such reports. The Delhi Police PRO said that Kejriwal has been provided Z-plus security by Delhi Police which comprises pilot, escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search are frisking staff etc. in the form of 47 plainclothes security personnel and 16 uniformed CRPF personnel.

