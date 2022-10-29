In Gujarat's Navsari, Kejriwal, Mann Welcomed With Black Flags And 'Modi Modi' Chants

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been campaigning across the state in a bid to win the polls. On Saturday, arriving at Navsari, the Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann faced major protests, where the people greeted them with black flags and chants of 'Modi Modi'. It is worth mentioning that Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. On October 8, thousands of people were heard chanting 'Modi Modi!' amid Arvind Kejriwal's massive roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara. Some were even seen holding placards that read 'Kejriwal Go Back'. Amidst it all, a brawl occurred between the police and the protesters.

In an earlier incident, on September 20, when Kejriwal reached Gujarat's Vadodara airport to address a town hall meeting, he was greeted with chants of 'Modi Modi!'. On September 26, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also welcomed with similar slogans during his visit to Ambaji temple in Gujarat. The chants continued throughout his darshan at the Ambaji temple, however, the Delhi minister smiled at the sloganeers.

Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Changing Multiple CMs In Gujarat

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party earlier in the day announced that they will be fighting the Gujarat assembly polls with the chief ministerial candidate face and launched a campaign, asking people to choose the AAP's candidate for Gujarat CM. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the BJP over changing the Gujarat Chief Minister from Delhi, without talking to the people of the state.

Addressing the press conference in Gujarat's Surat, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today, we ask the people of Gujarat to tell us who they want as their next CM." The AAP chief launched numbers and an Email ID, where people can suggest the name of the AAP's CM candidate. He said that people could send their suggestions by November 3, till 05:00 PM. "Whatever will be the result, we will announce it on November 4 to the people of Gujarat," Kejriwal said.