In Gujarat's Navsari, PM Modi Meets His Former School Teacher From Vadnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his former school teacher from Vadnagar during his visit to Gujarat's Navsari where he laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 3,050 crore.

PM Modi completed his primary education from a school in the Darbargadh area in his hometown Vadnagar. In 2017, he had also paid an impromptu visit to his school.

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,050 cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat. He also took part in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan'.

He launched water supply projects worth Rs 991 crore that will benefit areas like Navsari, Surat, Valsad and Tapi in southern Gujarat. PM Modi also performed 'bhoomi pujan' for a medical college in Navsari, to be built at a cost of around Rs 542 crore.

Also, 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth Rs 163 crore were inaugurated by him. These projects will provide safe and adequate drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts, an official release said. Modi also laid the foundation stone of eight water supply projects.

PM Modi slams Congress

Lambasting Congress, PM Modi said that those who were in power in the country for a long time post Independence, never gave importance to development as it needed hard work.

Addressing a rally in Khudvel village, Modi said that he does not launch development projects to get votes or to win elections but with an intention to improve the lives of people.

"Those who ruled the country for a long time after Independence never gave priority to the development of tribal areas. They never undertook development works in the areas where it was required the most because it needed hard work. There were no proper roads in tribal areas in the past," Modi said without naming any party.