In Gyanvapi Case, Supreme Court Extends Protection Of Area Where 'Shivling’ Was Found

The Supreme Court on Friday, November 11 extended its earlier order for the protection of 'Shivling’ discovered at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The development comes a day after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to constitute the Bench to hear the case, taking into cognizance that the interim order passed on May 12, would expire on November 12.

Besides Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, the Bench comprised Justice Suryakant and Justice PS Narasimha. Before the three-judge bench, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Hindu side, said, "On May 17, 2022, an interim order was passed (order protecting the object alleged to be a shivling).

On May 20, the interim order was extended pending disposal of the application under O7 R11 and thereafter for 8 weeks for appeals. Now, week 8 has got over. Order 7 Rule 11 was dismissed and the revision filed by Muslim parties before HC is pending. Our prayer is to let the interim order be extended."

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Masjid Committee, said, "I have no problem."

'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi

The present legal battle began with a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the Mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the Mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.

Finally, the court allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16. In the report of the survey accessed, there is a mention of a Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises.

(With agency inputs)