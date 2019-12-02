In Heated Economy Debate, Nirmala Sitharaman Fires 'Jija' Jibe At Opposition

Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman in a big face-off in the upper house of Parliament shot fiery comments at the Opposition by stating the number of people who have availed various schemes introduced by the government in the last 6 years. Firing the 'Jija' jibe at the opposition, Sitharaman said that people availing these schemes are common people and not someone's brother-in-law (Jija Ji) - for 'Brother-in-law' though she didn't name anyone in particular. The Minister also asserted that the government is working for people and not their relatives.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s highlights numbers

Underlining the number of people who have been availing the government's scheme, Nirmala Sitharaman said that “The 8-crore people who received LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, is that made up? Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, who are the 68 lakh beneficiaries? Is it a brother of us? 68 lakh people today are availing medical facilities worth 5 lakh rupees, who are they? Also, 8.8 crore farmers get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Who are they? Are they someone's brother or son-in-law or brother-in-law (Jijaa Ji)? 11 crore people have got toilets in their homes now, who are they? Are they someone’s brother-in-law? Is it constructed in brother-in-law's home? No!"

The 'Jija' jibe

When the opposition tried to ask the Finance Minister about who is this “brother-in-law" that she is referring to. She said, “I don’t know who this brother-in-law is. You know that. There is no brother-in-law in our party”.

GDP Growth Rate in Q2 of FY 2019-20

India's second-quarter GDP (July-September) growth rate stood at 4.5% - the slowest growth in almost seven years, as released by Central Statistics Office on Friday. The previous quarter (April-June) GDP numbers were at 5% and the Q2 (2018-2019) stood at 7%. This development comes in spite of the government's various economic moves like a merger of 9 PSU banks into 4, major corporate tax cuts, policy changes in the automobile sector, reduction in tax regulations to boost foreign income, attract investors and increase the consumer demand. The government currently follows the base year of 2011-12.

