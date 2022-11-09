In Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll, P-Marq Projects Win For BJP Over Congress & AAP

With Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh just days away, India’s Election HQ Republic tied up with P-Marq to present before you the most studied, accurate, and on-point snapshot projection of where the various parties stand at the moment in the state. According to the Republic P-Marq Opinion poll, the BJP is to make a comeback in Himachal Pradesh.

For the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, the main fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Aam Aam Aadmi Party. Other parties and Independents included, there are in total 412 candidates in the fray. Of the total number of candidates, 24 are females while 388 are males. The fate of these candidates will be decided by 55,92,828 voters, who will cast their votes at the 7,881 polling stations set up by the Election Commission of India.

Vote per cent prediction

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP, which went all out with campaigns in a bid to retain power, is expected to win over 45.2 per cent of the vote share. The Congress, which was trampled off by the BJP in 2017, has no hopes of forming a government in the state, at least this time, with only a 40.1 per cent vote share expected in its favour.

The AAP, which seemed to have surrendered right in the beginning with all the attention diverted towards Gujarat, is expected to win 5.1 per cent of the vote share. Other parties and Independents are cumulatively expected to win 9.5 per cent of the vote share.

Parties Vote Prediction BJP 45.2% Congress 40.1% AAP 5.1% Others 9.5% Total 100%

Seat prediction

In terms of seats, BJP is expected to win anywhere between 37 to 45 seats. Congress and AAP are expected to settle for 22 to 28 seats and 0 to 1 seat, respectively. Other parties and Independents are cumulatively expected to win 1 to 4 seats.

Parties Seat prediction BJP 37-45 congress 22-28 AAP 0-1 Others 1-4 Total 68

Methodology

The survey was conducted in all districts across the state. The methodology is random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. We then use a probabilistic model to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.

The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age groups, religions, castes and gender. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in this election. There is an error margin of 3%.

Political situation in Himachal Pradesh

On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the HP Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs.

While HP CM Jai Ram Thakur will again contest from Seraj, a seat that he has held since 2012, late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya is in the poll fray from Shimla (Rural).

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jai Ram Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats.

The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.