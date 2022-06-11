In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab CM Mann Slams BJP & Cong: 'They Enslaved Us For 5 Yrs Each'

Ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh which are scheduled to take place later this year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asked people to give Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance. Targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for 'enslaving' the state, the leader noted that AAP's work in Delhi had an effect on Punjab (elections) and it will also continue to do so in other parts of the country too.

Addressing a gathering at the townhall in Hamirpur district, Mann said, "Britishers enslaved us for 200 years. BJP-Congress enslaved us for five years each as they switched between their terms."

Further giving an example from Punjab, Mann said that a man who defeated the ex-Chief Minister used to repair mobiles. "Only AAP can do this," he added. Notably, AAP's Labh Singh had defeated former Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi from the Bhadaur constituency.

"The good work that was done in Delhi had its effect in Punjab. Now the good work that is being done in Delhi and Punjab will have an impact on the whole country," Mann said.

The AAP leader said that if BJP or Congress leaders make claims about removing the poverty then it is a "lie". "Poverty will only go away from the quality education your children get. Now, the government school children in Delhi are becoming commissioners, district collectors etc."

Kejriwal's request to Congress & BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also present at the event, asked BJP and Congress to seek votes in name of education and employment if they have courage.

"I have come here to seek votes in the name of education and health. If you want your children to have a bright future, give one chance to the AAP. We are not so bad," the Delhi chief minister said.

The AAP national convenor said that the Delhi government spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crore on government schools by allocating 25% of the budget in Delhi towards education in the last seven years.