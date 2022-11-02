In Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur Takes Selfie With Villagers

After addressing gatherings in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took a selfie with villagers of Sujanpur in the state after his car was stopped by villagers on Wednesday, November 3. As he stepped down from his car, women hurriedly surrounded him and asked him to take selfies with them.

People in large numbers including the elderly, youth, and women welcomed Anurag Thakur in Sujanpur. They assured that this time BJP is going to win the election in Sujapur by a huge margin.

Anurag Thakur addresses gathering in Himachal's Sujanpur

On Wednesday, while addressing a gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur, Anurag Thakur batted for BJP candidate Captain Ranjit Singh. He said, "A former soldier who served on the border then is ready to dedicate his life for the people in his Sujanpur Assembly Constituency, vote heavily for our candidate Ranjit Singh and ensure that a double engine government is formed to ensure All-round development."

एक पूर्व सैनिक जिसने बॉर्डर पर सेवा दी फिर अपने सुजानपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में लोगों के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने के लिए तैयार है, ऐसे हमारे लोकप्रिय उम्मीदवार रणजीत सिंह जी के लिए भारी मतदान करें और यह सुनिश्चित करें की डबल इंजन की सरकार बने ताकि प्रदेश का चौमुखी विकास हो।

While shouting slogans like Jan-Jan Ki Jeet Captain Ranjeet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur further said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of workers. The government led by PM Modi is dedicated to the people. Captain Ranjit has helped in the development of the state along with Prem Kumar Dhumal. That's why I say - Jan Jan ki Jeet Captain Ranjeet."