Last Updated:

In Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur Takes Selfie With Villagers

On Wednesday, November 3, after addressing a gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur clicked selfies with villagers.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Twitter@Anurag_Office


After addressing gatherings in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took a selfie with villagers of Sujanpur in the state after his car was stopped by villagers on Wednesday, November 3. As he stepped down from his car, women hurriedly surrounded him and asked him to take selfies with them. 

People in large numbers including the elderly, youth, and women welcomed Anurag Thakur in Sujanpur. They assured that this time BJP is going to win the election in Sujapur by a huge margin. 

Anurag Thakur addresses gathering in Himachal's Sujanpur 

On Wednesday, while addressing a gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur, Anurag Thakur batted for BJP candidate Captain Ranjit Singh. He said, "A former soldier who served on the border then is ready to dedicate his life for the people in his Sujanpur Assembly Constituency, vote heavily for our candidate Ranjit Singh and ensure that a double engine government is formed to ensure All-round development."

READ | Anurag Thakur assures govt support in curbing fake news; has strong take on 'Infodemic'

While shouting slogans like Jan-Jan Ki Jeet Captain Ranjeet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur further said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of workers. The government led by PM Modi is dedicated to the people. Captain Ranjit has helped in the development of the state along with Prem Kumar Dhumal. That's why I say - Jan Jan ki Jeet Captain Ranjeet."

READ | Anurag Thakur appeals to Sujanpur voters to avenge his father's defeat

 

READ | Anurag Thakur pans AAP, claims 'appeasement politics' in allocation of funds to Wakf Board
READ | Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy: Union Minister Anurag Thakur
First Published:
COMMENT