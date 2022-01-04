In Hyderabad, BJP-Police Faceoff In Protest Against Bandi Sanjay's Arrest; Nadda Slams KCR

As Hyderabad Police on Tuesday refused permission for Telangana BJP's proposed candlelight rally to protest against the arrest of the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a massive crowd gathered at the spot amid increased police presence, Police barricades have also been erected to block the BJP protest. BJP National president JP Nadda, who is on a three-day visit to Telangana, was also seen arriving at the protest site.

After visiting the protest site, party president Nadda addressed a press conference and said, "Today, I'm here to show my solidarity in the fight that the Telangana BJP is fighting for the people and employees of the state. The situation of the govt was exposed at that time. I asked the Joint Commissioner of Police - Do we have the permission now? He answered that he didn't know. That means that the administration was bent upon stopping me, but did not have any answer."

He added, "The Joint Commissioner of Police of the state informed me on the airport that the Govt has ordered follow of the COVID norms. I informed him that we will follow all norms and will pay our respects to Gandhi Ji's statue and will pray for the strengthening of our democracy. BJP will continue is fighting and will continue to fight till we defeat this undemocratic govt in the state."

Slamming the state CM, Nadda further said, "Under the leadership of KCR, the govt of Telangana is the most undemocratic govt. Whatever has happened in the last two days is the murder of democracy and is autocratic and dictatorship-like in nature."

Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested

Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was arrested on Sunday night on various charges including violation of provisions of IPC Section 188 and the Disaster Management Act. He had planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against the Telangana government's order on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs. "The order hurt the interests of the teachers and others vis-a-vis their transfers," Kumar had alleged.

Police had claimed that no official permission was taken for the planned protest and the gathering of BJP workers was against COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and the Telangana government.