In Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi Avers 'Warangal Declaration Should Reach Masses' As Polls Loom

Rahul Gandhi, addressing Congress workers in Hyderabad, said his first milestone for them would be to proliferate the 'Warangal Declaration' among the masses. He further added that only the hard-working candidates who have worked on the ground among the masses will get tickets.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Congress workers in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Telangana, said,

"The workers honestly working on the ground will get a ticket. The experienced and senior workers inspite of being in the party for many years, if they arent serving the people will not get a ticket to fight elections. The tickets will be allocated after taking an independent and ground feedback. My first milestone for the Congress leaders is the 'Warangal Declaration'. Your priority is to make every citizen, and farmer of Telangana understand the importance of the 'Warangal Declaration'. It is not just a declaration, it's a partnership between the Congress party and the people of Telangana."

The Warangal Declaration announced by the Congress party is essentially a farm loan waiver package, providing loan waiver per acre, which is more than what the TRS is offering. Congress has proposed to give a waiver of Rs15,000 per acre compensation compared to 10,000 offered by the TRS government. Moreover, other salient points of the declaration include procurement of all crops at an increased MSP and re-opening of the sugar mills.

Meanwhile, the BJP blasted Rahul Gandhi for keeping mum on the honour killing of Nagaraju and also questioned why won't he meet the victim's wife Sulthana. The saffron party also raised objections on the photo-op of Rahul Gandhi with members of the NSUI in Hyderabad.

TRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla takes on Rahul Gandhi ahead of his Telangana visit

TRS Leader and MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla lashed out at Rahul Gandhi before his visit to Telangana and questioned him on the number of times he has raised issues pertaining to the state in the Parliament.

As Shri @RahulGandhi Ji arrives in Telangana today, I sincerely request him to introspect on the following. How many times have you raised the issues of #Telangana in parliament ? 1/4 pic.twitter.com/f9aOYz69jE — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 6, 2022

She also raised the silence of the Gandhi scion when Telangana was "fighting with the Union Government" seeking a 'Uniform Paddy Procurement Policy', National Status for irrigation projects in the state and against discrimination in establishing educational institutions in Telangana and release of pending GST, grants and others, she said.

In a counter attack, Congress State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy rebutted and said, where was she when CM KCR had cheated the farmers on the issue of loan waiver. "Smt Kavitha garu... please answer these questions before questioning Sri Rahul Gandhi," he tweeted. He also raised the inaction of the state government, when the farmers in Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal districts were in distress due to multiple reasons.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was subjected to heavy criticism by the BJP when the party's IT Cell Head Amit Malviya tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi, where he is heard asking Kya bolna hai (What do i have to say exactly) before addressing the farmers in Telangana.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, क्या बोलना है! 🤦‍♂️



This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing…



Such exaggerated sense of entitlement. pic.twitter.com/NdRBDlGNK3 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 7, 2022

Whereas KTR, the state's IT Minister, welcomed Rahul Gandhi, hoping he learns about the best practices of the state's welfare schemes and implements them in the Congress-ruled states.

IMAGE: PTI