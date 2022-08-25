In Hyderabad, Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again By Telangana Police

In a big development, the Telangana police have re-arrested suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. As per inputs, the police had relevant arrest notices for two different cases. A team from the Shahinayathgunj police along with the Mangalhat police served a notice under Section 41 CrPC (Arrest without a warrant) to the Goshamahal legislator in connection to a case in which he was booked in April.

The arrest also took place minutes after the Hyderabad police moved the Telangana High Court for cancellation of the bail granted to Raja Singh.

Singh, against whom PD Act has been invoked, was first taken for a medical check-up at Gandhi Hospital from where he shifted to Charlapalli jail, police said adding that the MLA has been involved in at least 101 criminal cases since 2004.

Raja Singh was first arrested on Tuesday but later granted bail by the court. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and criminal intimidation, among others, after controversial remarks made by him triggered an enormous row.

While he was in custody, BJP suspended him from the party and sought an explanation from him on why he shouldn't be expelled. The notice sent to him by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee member secretary Om Pathak read, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party, and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply should reach the undersigned no later than 2nd September 2022".

Several areas of Hyderabad have witnessed incidents of protests against Raja Singh, with the demonstrations escalating after his bail. In the face of tensions in the city, the Police has carried out flag-marches as preventive measure and detentions and lathicharges to quell protests that got out of hand.