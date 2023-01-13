In J&K, Amit Shah Assures 'security Grid Will Be Upgraded, Forces Will Ensure Safety'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a decision to enhance the security grid within three months has been taken during the high-level security review meeting in Jammu. He also assured that the deaths of Rajouri terror attack victims will be avenged.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said, "It has been decided to enhance the security grid within months. I want to assure the people, that whatever the situation, the security agencies will ensure safety."

The Home Minister said that the investigation of the terror attack in the Rajouri district in which seven people were killed has been given to National Investigation Agency.

"The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate it. We are sure the culprits will be tried under the law. Government is standing firmly with the families of terror victims," Shah said.

He said that CRPF, J&K Police and Indian Army and all security agencies have been instructed to ensure that incidents like this do not get repeated.

Shah also informed the media that after the abrogation of Article 370, the number of attacks and deaths in the valley has come down.

The Home Minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in the Rajouri district which left seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet.

Earlier in the day, Shah reviewed the security situation at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan. It was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, chief secretary AK Mehta, northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

He also spoke to families of those killed in the terror Rajouri attack over the phone and assured them that the terrorists will be neutralised. He also promised to strengthen Village Defence Committees (VDCs).