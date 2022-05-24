In J&K Police Medal Row, Parties Differ As 'Sher-i-Kashmir' Sheikh Abdullah Tag Is Removed

Following the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to drop the 'Sher-i-Kashmir' reference to the late Sheikh Abdullah from the police medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service, the move has received conflicting reactions from political parties and leaders as some have come out in support of the decision while many others have been condemning the same. In a major move, the government in a fresh order has directed to replace the Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah imprint embossed on one side of the medal with the national emblem of India, the Ashoka Chakra.

In the latest reaction to this, J&K Janata Dal (United) president GM Shaheen has expressed his opposition to the move stating that this will only lead to spreading hatred across the union territory following which the people will become irritated and become anti-government.

In addition to that, he also referred to Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who was the erstwhile state's first Prime Minister in the days when J&K had PMs and was the father of NC patron Farooq Abdullah, and said that he has made a major sacrifice for not just Jammu and Kashmir but also for the entire country. "This is not just our sentiments, but the sentiments of our people. They still salute Sheikh Abdullah and now for just making Delhi happy, you are doing this and creating hate sentiments", he added.

BJP welcomes J&K police medal modifications

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the decision saying that it is an end to the practice of "one family political publicity". Speaking on it, J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur asserted that writing Sher-I-Kashmir (Lion of Kashmir, a moniker for Sheikh Abdullah) everywhere is not a right practice as every building is named after National Conference leaders when there are so many who have also sacrificed their lives.

Referring to the late leader who played a key role in Kashmir's troubled accession to India, he said, "Sheikh Abdullah was a great leader but it is an injustice to name everything with one family political publicity. This should end. There are many other 'sher' born in Kashmir. The J&K Police and BJP welcomes the move."

J&K government orders removal of 'Sher-i-Kashmir' from police medals

Earlier on Monday, the Union Territory administration issued an order directing to replace the Sher-i-Kashmir tag on one side of the police medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service with India's national emblem. Along with that, it also ordered the other side inscribed with J&K State Emblem to be inscribed as 'Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medial for Meritorious Service.'

The order issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department R K Goyal reads,

“It is hereby ordered that in modification to the Para 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on one side of the medal shall be replaced with “The National Emblem of Government of India” and the other side inscribed with the J&K State Emblem shall be inscribed as “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry” and “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service’ in case of Gallantry/Meritorious Medal, as the case may be."



