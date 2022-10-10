In Jamnagar, PM Modi Stops Car To Accept Portrait Of Mother Heeraben; Greets Locals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a warm welcome in Gujarat's Jamnagar as people embraced him with loud cheers and 'Modi, Modi' chants. Making the moment more special, the Prime Minister got down from his car and greeted them with 'Namaste'.

A person also gifted PM Modi a picture of himself with his mother Heeraben Modi. PM Modi also signed a similar portrait for his fan.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from October 9. On Monday, he dedicated several projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in Bharuch and inaugurated an education complex for needy students in Ahmedabad. In Jamnagar, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore.

Addressing the people in Jamnagar, PM Modi said that expanding development in the state is truly amazing. He said that the projects that have been inaugurated and the foundation stone that has been laid are related to water supply, electricity and connectivity.

"From Bharuch to Jamnagar, this experience of expanding the prosperity of Gujarat and expanding development of Gujarat is truly amazing. Today 8 projects have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid here. Many congratulations to all of you for these projects related to water, electricity, and connectivity," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also talked about links between Jamnagar and Poland, which helped India bring back students from war-torn Ukraine.

"Poland helped us while bringing back our students from war-torn Ukraine, as erstwhile ruler of Jamnagar had helped Polish people during World War II," he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PM Modi will address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,300 crore at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.