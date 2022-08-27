In Jharkhand, Only 33 MLAs With Hemant Soren Aboard Bus To Resort? CM Posts Photo

In the midst of a political crisis in Jharkhand, as the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) legislators shifted to a resort outside Ranchi, Republic learnt from sources that only 33 MLAs were on board the buses. The Soren-led ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 30 MLAs. Among its allies, the Congress has 18, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have one each, bringing the total number of legislators to 51, but only 33 allegedly boarded the buses.

Amid speculations that MLAs are mulling switching sides, if those not part of Soren's flock join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 26 legislators and its alliance partners All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) with two legislators, and other two legislators, they could near the magic number 41- required to form the government in the state.

Jharkhand CM Soren posted a photo of himself with his MLAs from the bus. Though it was not clear how many exactly were aboard.

EC sends report to Jharkhand Governor, allegedly recommends Soren's disqualification

Soren's government in Jharkhand is in limbo since the time the Election Commission of India sent a report to Governor Ramesh Bais, allegedly recommending his disqualification over allegations that he allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of Mines in 2021.

The recommendation comes after the EC was forwarded a complaint of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had accused the Jharkhand Chief Minister of violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government."

