In Karnataka Assembly, Congress Protests Over Eshwarappa's Saffron Flag-tricolour Remark

High scale drama unfolded in the Karnataka assembly over Minister KS Eshwarappa's controversial comment on the national flag on Wednesday. After the Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that the 'saffron flag may become the national flag of India' sometime in the future, a heated argument ensued between the ruling party and the opposition with a walkout being staged by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and party's state unit chief DK Sivakumar.

Thereafter, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV asked everyone, especially the Congress party to exercise restraint when talking about the national flag. "Please do not communalise it," he said. On this statement, he was countered by Tanveer Ahmad, also on the line with the channel. "Gaurav Bhatia Ji, you understand the constitution much better than I do. Do you think any person with a sane mind will accept what Eshwarappa said? He should have at once been arrested and put behind the bars. You are the ones who speak about the army, the tricolour the most, what happened now?" the JDS spokesperson said.

What had Eshwarappa said?

Addressing the media last week, Eshwarappa had highlighted how in the olden days, in days of Lord Rama and Maruthi, chariots had saffron flags, and added that there was no tricolour back then. "However, now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, and it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," the Karnataka Minister had said.

The BJP leader further said, "Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichar' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know," adding, "...we are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will host it on the Red Fort."

The controversy has erupted at a time when there is already a divide among the parties with respect to the hijab ban in educational institutions.