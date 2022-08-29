Last Updated:

In Karnataka, BJP's Yediyurappa Cries 'conspiracy' Against Seer Despite Ongoing POCSO Case

Amid allegations on chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka for allegedly abusing minors, BS Yediyurappa said he has been falsely implicated.

Written By
Megha Rawat

After a case of sexual assault on children under the POCSO act was registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa rubbished all allegations and claimed that this is a sheer act of conspiracy. 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa backed Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, declaring he has been ‘falsely implicated’. 

“This is a sheer act of conspiracy. The investigation is currently underway and the truth will be revealed soon. He will come out of this investigation with a clean chit. He is a person who is regarded in a high manner and respected by all,” BS Yediyurappa said. 

Karnataka’s Chitradurga police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the seer for the alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.

Politicians should wait for the investigation to take place: Brinda Adige 

Meanwhile, Civil and Human rights activist Brinda Adige said that it is extremely saddening to see politicians already lining up to defend the seer who is accused of sexually abusing two minor girls. 

“It is dangerous that politicians come running to defend Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru even before the investigation. What understanding do politicians have to defend somebody who is allegedly accused of sexual abuse by two children? Why politicians can’t wait for the investigation to be completed? Do they not trust the police? Elected representatives are more worried bout their votebanks and carefree about the safety of children who have been sexually assaulted,” Brinda Adige said.

Karnataka Mutt seer booked under POCSO Act for sexually abusing minors 

Influential Karnataka seer Murugha Sharanaru has been accused of sexually abusing two minor girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. Both minors approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. 

Sources revealed that an FIR has been registered against five people including Shivamurthy Murugha. Notably, the case was earlier filed in Mysore's Nazarbad Police Station but was later transferred to Chitradurga, where the Mutt is based.  

First Published:
