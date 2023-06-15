In Karnataka, Textbook Revision Row Gets Bigger As BJP Sits Down To Strategise

Why you're reading this: The Congress government in Karnataka's decision to remove chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar from the curriculum has turned into a major political controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to take up the issue in a big way, in whose pursuit, top leaders of the party held a meeting on Wednesday. BC Nagesh, Suresh Kumar, Dr Ashwath Narayan and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi as well as former speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri were part of the meeting.

3 things you need to know:

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to do away with chapters on KB Hedgewar.

The BJP has decided to take up the issue in a big way in the upcoming Assembly session.

On Wednesday, top BJP leaders in the state organised a meeting to chalk out strategy.

'Why is the govt so secretive'

Speaking to Republic, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said, "It (The Hedgewar issue) should be discussed in a public forum. Why is the government so secretive about it. It seems the Congress has not read the textbook. The Congress is trying to erase history."

Moreover, the former primary and secondary education minister of Karnataka slammed the Congress and said that they are doing this to appease a "certain community". He added that "the working style of the government is not democratic and BJP had made changes in textbooks based on the 17-page report given by NCERT."

At the heart of the matter

The controversy started with Congress government mulling the deletion of chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and some chapters written by Chakravarthy Sulibele, founder of Yuva Brigade after suggestions to the CM by educationists who had also submitted a memorandum.

Primary and secondary education minister Madhu Bangarappa confirmed the move and said, "We are not recalling any of the textbooks that have already been printed and distributed. We will send a supplementary manual to the school on what has to be deleted and what has to be added in the syllabus."

Even as the controversy rages on in Karnataka, teachers and parents are left in a fix wondering how much will be left at the end and how will students cope with it.