In Karnataka, Top Congress Leaders & Ex-bureaucrat Jump Ship To BJP Ahead Of 2023 Polls

In a big boost to Karnataka BJP, SP Muddahanume Gowda, former Congress MP from Tumakuru, joined BJP on Friday ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Along with him former JDU MP from Chitradurga constituency and actor, Shashikumar, retired IAS officer Anil Kumar and Congress Seva Dal state vice-president, Hanumantha Rao Javali also joined BJP. All the leaders were inducted into the party in the presence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the party’s state headquarters in Bengaluru.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on or before May 2023.

#BREAKING | Big boost to BJP ahead of Karnataka polls. Many new leaders inducted including a former Congress MP. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/rYgHkusa89 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Karnataka's BJP spokesperson, S Prakash said, "It is evident that the wind is blowing towards BJP as many leaders from other parties are coming onboard. We are confident of forming the government in the state and we will win more than 130 seats as declared by our CM Bommai".

'BJP to get a mandate in 2023 election': CM Bommai

After Congress leaders switched to the saffron party ahead of Karnataka polls, CM Basavaraj Bommai claimed that it is an indication that BJP is going to get people's mandate in the upcoming election as state politics is witnessing an important turn. The CM also stated that Congress which came to power with confidence has failed to maintain the people's belief and lost their support.

The CM further said that BJP is a patriotic party led by a global leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The double-engine governments are working for the development of the state and the nation. With this confidence, several leaders joined BJP today".

He further talked about the leaders who joined the BJP, "Muddahanume Gowda is a tall leader of the Tumakuru district and has worked as a legislator and Lok Sabha member. Known as a simple politician, he had raised several people's issues in Lok Sabha. The BJP got great strength with leaders like him joining the saffron party".

"Another former MP, Shashikumar has joined BJP as he feels respected to be in this party. He is a great actor and has a fan following across the State. Former IAS officer, B H Anil Kumar has always worked for the people's welfare and got special care for Dalits and oppressed classes," he said, reported ANI.

Polarisation is happening in politics and BJP is emerging as a big strength as leaders of all castes are working together, added Bommai.