In Karnataka, Youth Congress Protests Against KS Eshwarappa; Demand His Resignation

Demanding the arrest of the Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa over the involvement in the alleged death of contractor Santosh Patil, Youth Congress workers waved black flags in front of the CM's residence in Bengaluru. The contractor had accused the minister of asking for a bribe of Rs 4 crore for clearing his dues. Patil, in a suicide note found beside his body, had mentioned KS Eshwarappa to be the sole reason behind his death. CM Bommai has assured a thorough probe in the matter after a police complaint was filed. Meanwhile, Eshwarappa has dismissed the Opposition's demand for his resignation.

Youth Congress workers protest against KS Eshwarappa

#WATCH Karnataka Youth Congress workers showed black flags and protested outside CM's residence at Bengaluru demanding the arrest of Minister KS Eshwarappa over his alleged involvement in the death case of contractor Santosh Patil. pic.twitter.com/nJtL4mDaJy — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

The victim, Santosh Patil, was also the National Secretary of the Hindu Vahini. He had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi informing him about the bribe of Rs 4 crore demanded by Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa to clear his outstanding dues. Patil went missing on April 12 and was later found dead at a lodge in Udupi. According to reports, he had sent a suicide note to the media personnel on WhatsApp.

The note stated, “Minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our Prime Minister, Chief Minister, our beloved Lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids.”

KS Eshwarappa alleges conspiracy against him

Minister Eshwarappa has refuted all allegations against him, stating the civil contractor Patil didn't belong to the BJP. "I spoke to the Belagavi district rural president. He told me he (Santosh Patil) has no relation with the BJP. Some people are creating relationships. For whom are they creating this connection? This is the conspiracy. It should be probed,"

On the other hand, Congress workers protested and marched toward Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, Congress leader D K Shivakumar demanded, that the minister should be sacked. Senior Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum regarding the same to the state Governor Tawarchand Gehlot.

"We demanded an FIR and it was done. Now we demand that he (KS Eshwarappa) should be sacked," Shivkumar said while speaking about the meeting with the Karnataka governor.