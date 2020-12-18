In Kerala, 3 Violent Incidents Allegedly Involving CPI(M) Workers Earn Warning From BJP

Reacting on the series of political attacks by the alleged CPI(M) goons, BJP National spokesperson Tom Vadakkhan while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Friday said that this kind of polarising campaign is expected from the Left. Pointing towards the "pathetic law and order" situation in the state, the BJP Spokesperson said, "It is very important that the Kerala state government should act against these violent attacks." If the state government will not act against these attacks, then the people of Kerala will rid them of their duties, Vadakkan added.

BJP spokesperson reacts to political violence in Kerala

While answering a question on whether the alleged vandalism is being targeted at the BJP party after it made big inroads in the recent Kerala Local Body Elections, Vadakkan said that these are planned attacks because CPI(M) thinks that BJP's recent victory in local body elections can be the foundation of the Saffron party entering the state. Speaking further, Vadakkan said that a war-like situation cannot develop in Kerala.

This statement from the BJP Spokesperson comes after alleged CPI(M) goons vandalised BJP leader Ratheesh's house in Kureepuzha, Subramaniam temple in Palakkad district and an RSS office in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Tom Vadakkan said, "These tricks will not work because the people of Kerala are very bright. They condemn the violence and are peace-loving people. If the law and order situation does not improve in the state, then the centre will have to step in."

Alleged CPI(M) workers launch 3 violent attacks

In a series of shocking incidents on Thursday, the alleged CPI(M) workers launched vandalism attacks on BJP leader Ratheesh's house in Kureepuzha, Subramaniam temple in Palakkad district and RSS office in Alappuzha. According to the CCTV visuals accessed by Republic TV, the alleged CPI(M) goons travelling in an auto vehicle rammed against the wall of the BJP leader's house.

In the attack on the RSS office, the goons were seen hurling petrol bombs at the RSS' temple. The attackers also destroyed the water taps which were constructed by Seva Bharati to provide clean drinking water to the people in the local community. The CCTV footage of the attack on the temple showed that the goons who were celebrating victory at the Subramanian temple in Palakkad district not only vandalised the temple but also stole the money and damaged lamps and festoons kept inside.

Kerala Local Body Elections

In the Kerala local body elections, the Left Democratic Front won in 514 out of 941 gram panchayats, 5 out of 6 corporations and 11 out of the 14 district panchayats. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF, the main Opposition in Kerala won only 375 panchayats, 44 block panchayats and 4 district panchayats. This remarkable surge of LDF comes at a time when the front and its government is passing through one of the toughest periods since coming to power in 2016 as it had to face a barrage of allegations, including over the gold smuggling case, levelled by the opposition.

