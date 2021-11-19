In Kerala, Congress Leader VD Satheesan Welcomes Centre's Decision To Repeal Farm Laws

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that three farm laws will be repealed, Kerala Assembly Leader VD Satheesan lauded the move and stated that Congress's demand to repeal the farm laws was correct. Speaking to ANI, VD Satheesan said "The Congress has been protesting against the three farm laws, and demanded the repeal of the laws. The farmers have been protesting for the past one year and many people have died during this period."

He added, "Now that the government has decided to withdraw these laws, we welcome this decision. The protesting farmers have ensured that the government bow before them and take back the laws."

Modi-govt repeals farm laws

PM Modi announced earlier on Friday that the three agricultural laws would be repealed by the Centre during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Farmers had been protesting at Delhi's borders and across the country for a year when he made the announcement. PM Modi addressed the nation to mark Gurpurab, and he asked the farmers who were protesting to return home. He stated that the Centre had failed to convince farmers and that a committee comprised of Union and state government officials, farmers, scientists, and economists will be formed to improve the MSP's efficiency.

PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

Farm Laws

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act creates a way for farmers to market their farm products outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licenced dealer can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed-upon prices. The mandi tax charged by state governments will not apply to this farm product transaction. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, farmers can engage in contract farming and freely market their products.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI