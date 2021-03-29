In Kerala Elections Battle, BJP Min Giriraj Singh Turns Up Heat Against Ruling LDF Govt

Ahead of Kerala assembly elections, the BJP and the ruling LDF have locked horns. The saffron party has dispatched its top leaders in the state for campaigning. On Monday, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at the state government over projects. Singh stated that he was informed about commissions over successful projects in Kerala. Speaking in Thiruvanathapuram, he also termed that the Kerala government is a 'commission government'.

'Commission government'

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh too hit out at the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front - two alliances that have alternatively ruled the state in the past years. Singh highlighted that the BJP has always indulged in politics around justice and humanity, he asserted," UDF and LDF have always indulged in politics that divided the society."

Kerala Elections

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle, while the LDF hopes to retain power while Congress is aiming to make a comeback. On other hand, the BJP's massive campaigning in the state has further complicated the tussle. The Kerala elections result will be declared on May 2.