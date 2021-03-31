In Kerala, Ex-IAS Officer Candidate Flags CPIM's 'unconstitutional Party Villages' To PM

Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections, former IAS and UN Civil Servant M P Joseph-- a UDF candidate in the Trikaripur constituency - has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as other key officials to take strict action against the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) part-run villages which according to him don't function under the Constitution. Joseph said that after visiting the eight-gram panchayats of the Trikaripur constituency, he observed some startling ground realities that affect the sovereignty of the nation, implementation of the Constitution and law enforcement, which needs immediate actions.

'Nano Chinenese Republics': M P Joseph

He alleged that there are few villages in the constituency known as "Party Villages"- in which the administrative power solely rests with a political party(CPIM). Calling it a 'Nano Chinese Republics'- he added that the party leaders rule, direct and preserve this area.

The Sovereignty of India and its constitutional power are totally absent in these Party Villages. Party leaders rule the Party Villages issuing laws, orders and directives which are in contradiction to the Constitution and the laws Of the Country. The CPI(M) leaders and their District and State leaders constitute the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary in these villages, responsible only to the Party and its diktats. The Party orders are obeyed because of the fear and coercion, through the establishment of "Party Courts" where the Party administers their justice," the letter read. READ | Judas betrayed Christ for silver; LDF betrayed Kerala for gold: PM Modi's Biblical charge

Joseph added that since the past election, massive electoral fraud has been carried out in these Party Villages. "For last five years, several complaints with records were submitted to the regional electoral officers, but there has been no effective response," he said, also accusing the District Administration of being biased.

"In short, in almost all these Booths no Polling Agents, except the agents of CPI(M) party are allowed to enter, remain or act on behalf of their candidates inside the polling booth. If anybody dares to do so, they are either thrown out physically or assaulted or attacked. Some years ago an agent of a non-CPI (M) party was brutally attacked and killed in Kayyui Booth by CPI(M) workers. This has engendered fear among our agents as they don't receive protection from the District Administration which as I indicated earlier, has been filled from the top to bottom over the last five years with CPI(M) sympathizers and supporters and fellow travellers and even card holding party members. Unfortunately, the District Administration is highly biased in favour of the CPI(M), he said in the letter. READ | Priyanka Vadra targets Left over scams, unkept promises & 'fascism' ahead of Kerala polls

'Deployment of Paramilitary support': Joseph

The former IAS officer has requested the Prime Minister to deploy paramilitary support during elections in these areas. The polling booths and agents should be protected at the time and post-elections.

"I request that at least 6 Para-Military or Central police personnel from outside Kerala be posted in all the sensitive booths. There is a provision to post Micro Observers in the Sensitive Booths. I, therefore, request to issue appropriate directions to the Executive Machine of the Central and State Governments to ensure that the Micro Observers from outside the State to ensure impartial conduct of the election process. I also request that strong and appropriate criminal action under the law should be taken against the district officers for breaking the law. The polling booths and agents should be protected at the time and post-elections," he said.

He has also written to media and asked to send reporters to these 'Party Villages' starting from 04 April 21 onwards and requested them to camp in or near the Party Villages--in order, to see and report to the rest of the country how the CPI (M) runs these Party Villages implementing their Constitution, their rules, laws and diktats and how elections are manipulated in these Nano Chinese Villages in Trikaripur.

Kerala Assembly Polls

The state of Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 6 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Kerala (Single-phase election)

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.

(Image Credits: PTI/@MPJoseph2014/Twitter)