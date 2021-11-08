In Kerala, Mega Protest By BJP's Youth Wing As Vijayan Govt Refuses To Slash Fuel Prices

The BJP Youth Wing on Monday staged a massive protest in Thiruvananthapuram over fuel prices as the Kerala government has refused to slash the prices of petrol and diesel due to a 'grim financial situation'. Both the BJP and Congress have warned that they will be out on the street to protest against the state government.

The protesters were water cannoned by the police as they accumulated in huge numbers on a rainy day to raise their voice against the state government's decision even though other non-BJP states like Punjab and Odisha have reduced the Value added tax (VAT) on fuel prices.

On Friday, the Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal had stated the Kerala government is not in a position to reduce VAT on fuel prices. Compared to other states in South India, the people of Kerala are currently paying the highest fuel taxes.

During press conference, KN Balagopal had said, "When many other states had increased fuel tax and introduced cess during the COVID-19 period, Kerala had not done so considering the plight of struggling commoners." "The Centre's present decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel was due to the setbacks suffered by the BJP in the recent bypolls in various states," he added.

Centre Slashes Petrol & Diesel Prices

The Centre on Wednesday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from Thursday, following which, 23 States and two union territories have undertaken a reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel in a bid to provide relief to consumers. However, there are 13 States and 6 UTs which have not reduced VAT in Petrol and Diesel yet. These states are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Sunday announced the reduction of VAT in fuel prices. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi slashed VAT on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre respectively. With this reduction, Punjab has become the first Congress-ruled state to slash fuel rates after the Centre's own reduction.