In Kerala Polls, 'Congress Didn't Field Candidates Based On Merit' says MP K Sudhakaran

Amid growing discontent over Congress' list of candidates for Kerala Assembly elections, party MP K Sudhakaran on Monday raised allegations against the leadership, stating that 'winning probability and merit of the candidates' were not the criteria for the distribution of seats.

The rift within the Congress in Kerala over candidates' selection process came to the fore after Sudhakaran claimed that seats were distributed among members of certain 'groups' within the party. The Kannur MP said the responsibility of the fissures within the party lies solely with the Congress state leadership and if not resolved it will affect the chances of victory.

"The KPCC president had only a few discussions. For the victory of the front, selection of the candidates should have been made impartially based on winning probability and merit. But many leaders are in the clutch of groups though they pretend otherwise. This has to change. They have to come out of groups," Sudhakaran claimed. READ | Kerala Congress chief Ramachandran calls Party's candidate list a 'generational shift'

Similar allegations were made by PC Chacko, who resigned from the party last week citing lack of democracy in Congress and groupism, within the fold. Alleging that candidates for polls were not selected on the basis of winnability, the former MP, who has been a fierce loyalist of Rahul Gandhi, claimed that the Congress high command was accepting candidates submitted by two 'groups' in the state (A & I).

Dissent over Kerala Congress candidate list

Amid protests from various factions of Congress, state president Mullappally Ramachandran announced the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Top names include - Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Padmaja Venugopal, and Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. The list which saw several older leaders being dropped indicates a 'generational shift as wanted by Rahul Gandhi', said Ramachandran.

Congress recently witnessed mass resignation over the party's candidate pick in Irrikur, Kozhikode. There has been a rebellion in the party over the fielding of Sanjeev Joseph in Irrikkur, that was against the wishes of certain members of the party.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subash on Sunday tonsured her head outside the party office in Thiruvananthapuram after being denied a ticket. "I removed my hair for women's justice. I am not leaving the party. I will resign from my post as Kerala Mahila Congress chief. I have even spoken to high command," she said.