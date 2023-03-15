In Kerala, Two BJP Workers Attacked With Weapons In Palakkad, Police Register Case

Three people including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were attacked with weapons in Palakkad, Kerala, after which police registered a case, informed the police.

The two BJP workers Vishnu and Dinesh were allegedly attacked with weapons in the Palakkad district of Kerala and Vishnu’s mother was also assaulted after she tried to intervene to stop the attackers.

Kerala | Two BJP workers, Vishnu and Dinesh attacked with weapons in Alathur of Palakkad district last night. Vishnu’s mother, who tried to intervene, was also attacked. The three have been admitted to the hospital. Alathur police have registered a case. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7GZl7BxOjb — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

After the incident, all the three injured were admitted to the hospital and a case was registered by Alathur police. The investigation into the incident is underway and more details are awaited.

In February, K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP chief attacked Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for the attack on a BJP functionary. He tweeted a video of the same in which a BJP party worker was purportedly thrashed by the state police officials. The worker was beaten by the police when he raised black flags against the convoy of the Kerala Chief Minister that was passing through Chalissery in Palakkad district to attend a programme.

In his tweet, he stated, "The barbaric government run by Kerala Chief Minister Thiru Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police beat a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary for the show of dissent."

Image: ANI