Youth Congress Protests As CM Pinarayi Govt Increases Retirement Age In 'jobless' Kerala

After the Kerala government increased the retirement age of employees of most of the state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) uniformly to 60 on Saturday, the youth Congress workers staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against the state government and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Youth Congress workers took out a march outside the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding that the government must retrieve from increasing the pension age as unemployment is very high in Kerala.

Several youth Congress workers were seen jumping barricades. Blocking the road outside the secretariat, Youth Congress workers also staged a sit-in protest and raised anti-government slogans. Notably, two rounds of water canons have been used by Kerala police to disperse them.

#BREAKING | Congress protests in Thiruvananthapuram against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. They demand increasing the pension age as they jumped barricades and burnt effigies. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/UFk5YimYFp — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2022

Kerala govt increases the retirement age of state PSU employees

The retirement age of various PSUs in Kerala varies from 56 to 58 and the fresh order was issued based on the recommendations of an expert committee. Notably, the expert committee recommended that the retirement age of employees of all state PSUs shall be increased uniformly to 60 as in the case of central PSUs.

The committee conducted a comprehensive study on the formulation of a common framework for the pay/wage structure of PSUs in the state except for Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, and Kerala Water Authority. However, the decision of the Kerala government would not be applicable to those employees who have already retired in accordance with the prevailing rules.

The expert committee has broadly classified the PSUs into six sectors based on the generic nature of work carried out by them. The six sectors include manufacturing and production, development and infrastructure, financial services, services/trading/consultancy, agriculture/plantations/livestock, and traditional and welfare.