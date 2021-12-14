In Kerala's University Appointments Row, Letter Leak Shows Minister's Reco For Candidate

The ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over University appointments has further escalated with a leaked letter allegedly sent by Higher Education Minister to Khan coming out. According to the letter accessed by Republic, the Education Minister has asserted, 'I consider it my privilege to propose the name of Dr Gopinath Rveendran, the present incumbent Vice-Chancellor to be re-appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur university for a second continuous term beginning from 24-11-2021'. The letter clearly shows how the minister intervened in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and how the Governor was pressurised.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijayan had said that his government has no intention of taking power away from the Governor. The Chief Minister, while speaking on the matter said that the govt won’t take over the position of Chancellor of universities in the state and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan should continue in that post. Last week, the Governor had attacked the Left government over the manner in which the education sector is run in the state.

Allegations made by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Earlier on Dec 11, Kerala Governor Khan attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government over the manner in which the education sector is run in the state. Khan was quoted saying, "The Chief Minister has nothing to do with Universities. While the school education in the state is fine, the higher education sector has gone to the dogs as even appointments are being made against the rules". The Governor had also shot off a letter to the Chief Minister saying that he is willing to quit the Chancellor's post. In a strongly worded letter, the Governor advised Vijayan to amend the Acts of the Universities and assume the chancellorship himself so that he can achieve his political objectives without any dependence on the governor.

Kerala Varsity Row

Khan had recently expressed displeasure over the re-appointment of Prof Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years and the State Assembly passing of an amendment to the University Act, that snatch the Chancellor's power to appoint the University Appellate Tribunal. The Save University Campaign Committee had acted as a whistleblower in the higher education sector, petitioning the Kerala Governor several times about several political appointments bypassing other eligible candidates.