Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday, October 10, alleged that the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra should have been arrested earlier as an FIR was already registered against him but he was being protected by the Central and Uttar Pradesh government. Three people including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, are arrested by the 9-member UP SIT. Currently, Ashish Mishra has been sent to judicial remand till October 11.

Tariq Anwar said, "Everyone from the Centre to the Uttar Pradesh government tried to protect Ashish Mishra. He was being given VIP treatment. There were many leaders from Congress and other opposition parties who were demanding his arrest. Had Congress not raised this demand, Mishra would not have been arrested. It was too late on part of the government and the police to arrest him".

Congress to meet President Kovind

Explaining on Rahul Gandhi-led delegation of Congress leader meeting President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the Lakhimpur Kher incident, Anwar informed that, since the Centre was involved in a "conspiracy" against farmers, Congress had no other choice rather than speaking to the President. Earlier on Sunday, the Congress had sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a 7-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to meet him and present a detailed memorandum of facts in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month.

He added, "The President is the highest post as per the constitution. People have a right to take the issues of the nation to him because the government has been a failure and is involved in a conspiracy against farmers. Congress has no other choice than meeting the president".

Agreeing to BJP leader Varun Gandhi's remarks that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was being given a communal, Hindu versus Sikh colour, Anwar alleged that the BJP has always given a communal colour to every important issue.

Congress on Coal shortage in India

Speaking of the coal shortage issue in India, the Congress leader said, "It is a matter of concern because it is directly related to the development and everything runs on electricity. Many state governments, including the Delhi government, have raised the issue of the coal shortage in India. But the Centre only wakes up when everything has been destroyed. We saw it during the times of COVID-19 and many other issues, due to which the country had to suffer."

According to the Ministry of Coal's official release, "The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants".

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)