In Latest 'opposition Unity' Push, Nitish Kumar Meets Odisha CM Patnaik After Mamata

To strengthen the 'opposition unity' push, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik met in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday (May 9). The meeting of the two senior leaders appears to be a clear indication that opposition parties are cobbling up a grand opposition alliance against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Like Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, who is the longest-serving Chief Minister of any state in the country, is a former BJP ally. Patnaik, however, has always tried to remain equidistant from both Congress and the saffron party since he left the NDA in 2008, but Patnaik's party leaders have thrown support behind the BJP government's several important bills in Parliament.

#WATCH | Odisha: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/uO5DrVZHuZ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav held meeting with Mamata Banerjee

Recently, Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, who herself had met Naveen Patnaik a few days ago. Nitish Kumar is also scheduled to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackery on Thursday. The meeting of all three leaders will take place in Mumbai.

As per reports, Nitish Kumar will also hold a large meeting of all opposition leaders in Delhi on May 18. NCP Chief Pawar had also confirmed his meeting with Nitish Kumar at his press conference, during which he announced his decision to take back his resignation as NCP head. "Devesh Chandra Thakur (JDU leader and chairman of the legislative council in Bihar) and (JDU Maharashtra leader) Kapil Patil met me to discuss the need for a united opposition (against the BJP), and they passed me a message that Nitish Kumar is likely to host a meeting of opposition leaders in Delhi on May 18, and I have been requested to attend it," Mr. Pawar said.