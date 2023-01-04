In Madhya Pradesh, Bus Collides With Union Min Prahlad Patel's Convoy; 3 Cops Injured

Three police personnel suffered injuries on Tuesday when a speeding bus hit a police vehicle which was part of Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel's convoy in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Piparia check post on the Damoh-Chhatarpur state highway, about 16 kilometres from Damoh. As per Dehat police station in-charge Amit Mishra, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Patel was headed towards Damoh from Narsinghgarh after taking part in some local programme in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

After learning about the incident, the Union Minister got out of his vehicle and immediately shifted the injured to the Damoh district hospital. Later, he also visited the hospital where the injured policemen were admitted, to inquire about them, according to Minister's office.

Taking to Twitter, Patel who also has the Jal Shakti portfolio as Minister of State, said, "An unfortunate horrific incident happened today, my pilot vehicle collided with a bus, all the policemen were immediately picked up and brought to the hospital, all are undergoing treatment. I pray to God that everyone gets well soon."

आज एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण भयावह घटना घटी, मेरे पायलट वाहन को बस से टक्कर लगी, सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को तुरंत उठाकर अस्पताल लाया, सभी का उपचार जारी है। प्रभु से प्रार्थना है सभी जल्दी स्वस्थ हों। pic.twitter.com/3YlFRrpVRK — Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) January 3, 2023

According to the police officials, the bus which hit the police vehicle was impounded and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)