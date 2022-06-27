In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Shiv Sena Workers Clash With Police Amid Political Turmoil

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, chaos unfolded on the streets of Kolhapur when supporters of rebel Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, who is camping with the Eknath Shinde-led group in Guwahati, and some Shiv Sena workers, came face to face with each other. When the police intervened to bring the situation under control, the workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party even attacked them, as evident from the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network.

Earlier, visuals emerged of how Sena workers had vandalised the office of rebel party MLAs Tanaji Sawant in Pune and destroyed the board outside the place of work of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in the Nehrunagar area of Mumbai's Kurla.

The attacks come amid Shiv Sena's spokesperson, and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut's comments that his party is ready for a "street fight and a legal battle".

"This is a legal fight and a street fight. It will take place and the party is ready for it," Raut had said while addressing the media earlier in the day.

'Water is way over our heads'

As the attacks continue, the rebel camp posted an elaborate statement on social media, in which it highlighted that the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, in just a few hours of stepping outside of the state, have become 'villains', are being referred to as 'dirty pigs', 'abused and attacked' from all corners.

"We are repeatedly telling that this is not a rebellion but a fight for Shiv Sena's self-respect. However, it is profoundly saddening that the current leadership does not realise this despite seeing this," said the camp, adding that the statement was just an attempt by them to "expose the people who say that they were sold".

Meanwhile, the rebel camp has got interim relief from the Supreme Court. The apex court has granted the MLAs time until 5.30 p.m. on July 12 to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly.