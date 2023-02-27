In Mallikarjun Kharge's Home State, PM Modi Calls Congress Party Chief A Figurehead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress while addressing a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, the home state of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and said Mr Kharge is the chairman of the Congress 'for name sake'. He said, "Mr Kharge is just a figurehead, 'for name sake' and everyone knows who holds the remote control."

"During Congress Adhiveshan in Chhattisgarh, Kharge Ji, who is the seniormost person of the Congress and their chairman did not get the umbrella under the blazing sun." He said Congress insulted the state's tallest leaders. The Congress recently held its plenary session under the supervision of Mallikarjun Kharge in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier today, when Congress President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge addressed the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress!#CongressVoiceOfIndia pic.twitter.com/DXoHKYBC65 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 25, 2023

"I want to remind people how the Congress hates Karnataka… insulting the state's leaders is part of its old culture," he said.

He also said he respects Mallikarjun Kharge as he always tried to serve people to the best of his abilities, "Mallikarjun Kharge has served the public in whatever way possible... I was disheartened to see how the most senior leader, the president of Congress, has been disrespected by them... The world knows who has the remote control".

#WATCH | Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge has served the public in whatever way possible...I was disheartened to see how the most senior leader, the president of Congress has been disrespected by them...The world knows who has the remote control: PM Narendra Modi in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/Du4ytHf57X — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

Congress cannot do anything till 'Modi is alive', says PM

Prime Minister Modi mocked Congress saying the grand old party is upset that they cannot do anything till the time ‘Modi is alive’. “As a result, they are saying ‘Mar Ja Modi’ and ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’, but the nation is saying ‘Modi Tera Kamal Khilega".

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives won't survive and that is why they all are saying "mar ja Modi, mar ja Modi..." and some are saying "Modi teri kabad khudegi" but the country is saying "Modi tera Kamal khilega": PM Narendra Modi in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/KQmBhhkZzA — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

He said this while releasing the 13th instalment of over Rs 16,000 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), through direct benefit transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme launched by the Centre in 2019, all landholding farmer families are given income support of Rs 6,000 in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, in four months.

He highlighted the efforts of the Centre taken for the farmers and said, "Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we transferred over Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the bank account of farmers in the country. Especially, more than Rs 50,000 crore has been credited to the women farmers."

Karnataka | Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we transferred over Rs 2.5lakh cr to the bank account of farmers in the country. Especially, more than Rs 50,000 cr has been credited to the women farmers: PM Modi in Belagavi — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport

On the same day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the greenfield Shivamogga airport in Karnataka. The new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore and can easily handle 300 passengers per hour.

The move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes ahead of the elections in Karnataka later this year.