In Manipur, N Biren Singh Unanimously Re-elected As CM In BJP Legislative Party Meet

In a significant political development in Manipur, BJP's central observers for the state, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju have announced that N Biren Singh will remain the state's Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. Biren Singh is likely to take oath on Monday evening.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who is currently in Imphal, noted that Biren Singh was unanimously selected by the BJP state legislature as their leader. Following this, he was felicitated by the BJP MLAs.

#WATCH | BJP central observers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and other BJP MLAs felicitate the unanimously elected Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/2vfgco20SZ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

Taking to Twitter to laud CM-elect Singh, BJP leader Sambit Patra wrote, "Hearty Congratulations and best wishes to Shri @NBirenSingh ji, on being elected as the leader of the Legislative party for @BJP4Manipur."

Hearty Congratulations and best wishes to Shri @NBirenSingh ji, on being elected as the leader of the Legislative party for @BJP4Manipur. pic.twitter.com/2Sk2IojWuz — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 20, 2022

Alongside Biren Singh, senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh was also seen as a contender for the CM's post in the state. Both the leaders have also met the central leaders in Delhi earlier on Saturday.

After the poll results were declared on March 10, Biren Singh, Th Biswajit and BJP state chief A Sharda Devi had travelled to the national capital on March 15 amid reports suggesting 'groupism' inside the party and returned to Imphal on March 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that BJP returned to power in the insurgency-affected Manipur, garnering 32 seats in a house of 60. It had managed to form a government in 2017 despite having just 21 seats compared to Congress's 28 by allying with two local parties, NPP and NPF.

However, this time around, the BJP contested alone and managed to win a majority on the plank that a vote for the party would bring peace to the troubled state both in the valley and the hills where tribals hold the ground.

Image: AP