In Massive Goof-up, MP Congress Youth Wing Elects A BJP Leader As Its General Secretary

In a huge goof-up, the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress on Friday elected Harshit Singhai - who is actually in BJP - as its general secretary of Jabalpur unit. Even though his appointment was cancelled later, the blunder came as a major embarrassment for the grand old party. As per reports, Singhai got congratulatory messages for his appointment as Youth Congress chief in Jabalpur, nine months after leaving the Congress. Singhai, who is a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, had quit Congress in March.

As per reports, the nomination papers for the Youth Congress polls were submitted in 2018 but the elections were stalled first due to Assembly polls and later the Lok Sabha polls. Then, even as the government fell and leaders switched sides, the database of Congress did not reflect that Singhai had joined BJP. The elections, as per reports, were held online and not physically, after which Singhai was elected as general secretary.

Scindia's big exit from Congress; jump to BJP

On 11 March this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, a day after quitting Congress. This paved way for the fall of Kamal Nath's Madhya Pradesh government. With this massive blow, Congress also lost many Scindia loyalists including 22 MLAs. After serving the Congress for 18 years, Scindia after joining BJP extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This had come after the Congress party failed in mediation with Scindia, and after two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah even before quitting Congress. Scindia was miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Kamal Nath.

