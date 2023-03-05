Last Updated:

In Meghalaya, BJP And Conrad Sangma-led NPP Secure UDP, PDF Support To Form Govt

UDP and People's Democratic Front (PDF) on Sunday extended their support to the National People's Party (NPP) to form the government in Meghalaya.

Written By
Abheet Sajwan

Image: UDP, PDF extend support to NPP (ANI)


United Democratic Party (UDP) and People's Democratic Front (PDF) on Sunday, March 5 extended their support to the National People's Party (NPP) to form the government in Meghalaya.

The NPP led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had already secured the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the regional Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), with two MLAs each. 

The UDP and PDF, which have 11 and two MLAs respectively, have extended their support to the NPP. With this, the NPP coalition has increased its strength to 45 in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

READ | Read BJP's 'letter of support' to Conrad Sangma for formation of government in Meghalaya

Metbah Lyngdoh, president of UDP told ANI that UDP has extended its support to NPP to form the government. He said, "We (UDP and PDF) have extended our support to NPP.”

READ | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to stake claim shortly, has BJP's formal support

Conrad Sangma thanks UDP & PDF; 'Will strengthen us to serve the state'

Taking to Twitter, CM Conrad Sangma made the announcement and said, "Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people."

READ | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma resigns, stakes claim to form new government

The UDP has announced its decision to support the NPP for the need of stability and development in the state. 

PM Modi extends support from BJP

This year, NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, securing 26 seats in the 60-seat Assembly. On March 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and extended BJP's support for the formation of state government.

READ | Northeast Polls 2023 LIVE: Conrad stakes claim, PM Modi to attend oath-taking in Tripura

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party’s commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya’s progress."

Conrad Sangma to take oath on March 7

NPP President Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan in Shillong in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:
COMMENT