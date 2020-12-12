In Memoir, Pranab Mukherjee Blames Sonia For 2014 Poll Loss; Opines On PM Modi's 1st Term

Amid dissenting voices rising in the Congress party, and its continuous poll loses, yet another account has pointed fingers at the leadership of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The final volume of former President of India and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee's memoirs blames Sonia Gandhi for not being able to handle the party, leading to 2014 debacle. The former President also speaks about the "autocratic style of governance" of Prime Minister Modi in his first term and coalition woes of Dr ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

According to excerpts from "The Presidential Years" released by publishers Rupa Publications, Mukherjee in his book said, "Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr Manmohan Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs."

"While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary. Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government," he wrote.

Pranab Mukherjee's book

Publisher Rupa Books announced on Friday that the memoir of late ex-President Pranab Mukherjee titled "The Presidential Years" will be globally released in January 2021. In it he presents a critical point of view of the five decades that he spent in the Congress party and recounts incidents that led to 2014 Lok Sabha debacle. This is the fourth volume of Mukherjee's memoirs and also includes challenges he faced as the President.

Chaos in Congress

This comes days after reports suggested that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is set to resign from the past of UPA chairperson. Amid poll debacle and leadership crisis in Congress, many leaders have spoken openly against the high-command, though no one has criticised the Gandhis openly. Earlier, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, and 21 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi expressing dissatisfaction with the party's leadership. Sonia quashed the rebellion by forming a committee and stating that AICC election will decide the next president of the party. After Bihar poll loss, Sibal, P Chidambaram, and others again lashed out at the leadership and said that introspection and action is required. However, some leaders sided with Gandhis, for instance, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot publicly slammed Kapil Sibal's criticism of the party.

