In Moscow, Fadnavis Lauds Reformer Annabhau Sathe For Bringing India-Russia Closer

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 14 inaugurated the statue of Social reformer, writer and poet Annabhau Sathe at the Maragrita Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature, Moscow. Notably, Sathe's work was inspired by the Russian revolution and the Communist ideology. A member of the Communist party of India, he was one of the few authors whose works were translated in Russian. An oil painting of Sathe will also be unveiled at the Russian Consulate.

Praising the work of Sathe and his achievements, Maharashtra's Dy CM Fadnavis said, "He had a great connect with Russia, his ballad of Stalingrad and his travelogue on his visit to Russia are the two things which have brought Russia and India very close."

‘Formal education of just one day’

Social reformer Annabhau Sathe undertook a formal education of just one day, restricted by social conditions and in spite of that he came walking to Mumbai after covering a distance of 227 kms, said Fadnavis. “Without any formal education 37 books, 19 stories, 14 folk plays, 11 powadas, 3 dramas, 100 plus poems and songs & every creation was with a social message,” said Fadnavis adding, “Annabhau also has great contribution during the freedom struggle, especially in Goa liberation and Sanyukt Maharashtra movement.”

Speaking with the Indian diaspora in Russia on September 13, Fadnavis said both countries have been friends be it in culture or business, "Culturally, India and Russia have a very long history, and Russia has always been a great friend. Be it the culture or business, we have shared very good relations, and that is why I can see the Indian community living and prospering here, and have also kept the traditions alive. This keeps the Indianness alive. I am happy to share that today India is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now we have become the fifth largest economy in the world, and soon we will become the third largest economy in the world. In this journey, the relationship between India and Russia matters a lot. Today, in India, the demography is the biggest advantage. India is one of the youngest nations in the world. The average age in India is 27 years."

IMAGE: @Devendra_Office