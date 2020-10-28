In MP Bypolls, Scindia Says 'nothing Left In Opposition With CM Shivraj & Me Now Together'

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory ahead of assembly polls, Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that with him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan having joined hands, there is nothing left in the opposition.

"When Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I have joined hands then what is left on the other side? The Congress government has engaged in the transfer industry and promoting liquor mafia in the state," he said at an election rally in Indore.

Scindia further said that the upcoming election is about choosing between truth and lies while accusing his former party - Congress - of having indulged in corrupt activities during its regime.

"This election is an election between truth and lies. This election is about choosing the path of progress. In the past few months the Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have worked to bring drinking water to Sanwer from Narmada river," he said.

"The Congress government under Kamal Nath was just engaged in making money in its 15-month regime. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is with the public in their sorrows and happiness," he added.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress accused BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's fold. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia also resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly.

28 seats are up for polls now as BJP holds the majority with 107 MLAs and Congress holds 88 seats in the 230-member assembly. There are four independent MLAs, two from BSP and one Samajwadi Party MLA. Voting in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

