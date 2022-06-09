In Mumbai, AIMIM Leaders To Hold Meet With MVA Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

In a big political development, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders are set to hold a meeting with MVA on Thursday ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls which are slated to take place on June 10.

According to sources, AIMIM leaders Imtiaz Jaleel and Sohail Kadri are set to hold a discussion with MVA in Mumbai. This comes after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was approached by MVA leaders for discussion in relation to the Rajya Sabha polls.

AIMIM to support MVA in the RS polls

AIMIM leader Owaisi, in his last press conference said, “If MVA needs support to defeat BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls, we will be ready to help them the ruling alliance.”

The AIMIM held a meeting in Nanded on Monday, but the party did not come up with any decision on support to the MVA or the BJP.

“If they don't want our support, it is ok. We are talking to our MLAs. We will make a decision in a day or two," Owaisi added.

CM Uddhav Thackeray exudes confidence in MVA's 4 candidates

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of MLAs of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and expressed his confidence in all its four candidates to win the upcoming elections in the Upper House of the Parliament on June 10.

To hold their MLAs safe for the Rajya Sabha polling, Shiv Sena resorted to 'resort politics' and shifted its MLAs to Mumbai's Trident hotel as three alliance partners of the MVA government - Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP held a meeting and discussed the strategy for the upcoming polls in the same hotel on Tuesday.

"No matter how hard anyone tries, Maha Vikas Aghadi's all 4 candidates will go to Delhi as Rajya Sabha MPs. Maharashtra has a tradition of decency, and the same should be maintained by the opposition too," CM Uddhav Thackeray said after the meeting on Tuesday. Notably, along with Thackeray, NCP's supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge were also present in the meeting.

While the CM spoke for all the MVA candidates, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan exuded confidence in the party candidates registering a win in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. "Congress candidate will certainly be elected. We have no threat, have formed our strategy," Chavan told ANI before the meeting.