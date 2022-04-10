In Mumbai, MNS Installs Loudspeakers To Play Hanuman Chalisa Outside Shiv Sena Bhawan

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has locked horns with the ruling Shiv Sena over the use of loudspeakers in mosques, ever since Raj Thackeray warned to play Hanuman Chalisa if volumes were not turned down during Azaan. While the call was criticised by leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, MNS workers went on to play the Hindu 40-verse poetry outside its office in Kalyan.

In latest development, the MNS has installed loudspeakers right outside the Shiv Sena Headquarters in Mumbai, issuing an open challenge to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. With speakers mounted on vehicles outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan', the party announced it would play Hanuman Chalisa there on the occasion of Ram Navami i.e. today.

Maharashtra | MNS has announced to put a loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Party HQ 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and play Hanuman Chalisa on it today on the occasion of #RamNavami pic.twitter.com/CkQXME2aeX — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

'Only Raj Thackeray is following Balasaheb's legacy'

The MNS had recently stirred a row after it put up posters projecting its president Raj Thackeray as the real inheritor of his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy. The posters claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was not allowing the public chanting of Hanuman Chalisa in protest against the loudspeakers at mosques.

The party wished that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray would drill some sense into the CM, regarding his approach towards Hindus. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation later took down the posters put up in Dadar, including the ones outside Shiv Sena Bhavan.

The posters read, "Honourable Balasaheb, Look your son Chief Minister Uddhav Ji Thackeray is banning people from chanting Hanuman Chalisa despite being a Hindu. They are removing the loudspeakers installed by Hindus. In reality, only Raj Thackeray is taking forward your Thackeray guiding principle and legacy. If possible, please give good sense to Uddhav Ji regarding Hindus".

The move is perceived as an attempt by MNS to woo the traditional Hindu vote bank of Shiv Sena.

Earlier while addressing the MNS cadre on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2, Raj Thackeray had said, "I am not against prayers. You can pray at your home but the government should take a decision on removing loudspeakers from mosques. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put speakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."